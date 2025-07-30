IT’S COME TO THIS: Black Cincinnati council woman says white people brutally beaten by mob ‘begged for that beat down.’

President Pro Tem of the Cincinnati City Council Victoria Parks commented that the white couple who were mercilessly beaten on the streets of her city “begged for that beat down.” The comments came after she saw video of what led up to the beating in the early morning hours of July 28, showing two men starting to fight while others attempted to break it up.

“They begged for that beat down!” Parks wrote in a comment on the video, from one of her two Facebook profiles. “I am grateful for the whole story.”