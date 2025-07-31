July 31, 2025

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Everyone on the American Left Wants to Kill You. “In any battle, it is important to understand the enemy’s strength and will. Resources are important too, but those first two things can really carry the day for those who have enough determination. The Democrats do have that hateful focus right now. They are not being coy about at all, either.”

Posted at 9:08 am by Stephen Green