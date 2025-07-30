THAT’S BECAUSE THERE’S NO GENOCIDE: Fetterman slams MTG’s characterization of humanitarian situation in Gaza: ‘Not a genocide.’ “Fetterman told a reporter that the situation in Gaza is not a ‘genocide,’ after the reporter referenced Greene’s recent rhetoric, and appeared to criticize the journalist for asking for his take on her description.”
