HARDBALL: Texas GOP unveils new planned congressional map.

The maps are expected to create five new House seats that President Trump won by double digits in November. Trump had pressed Lone Star State Republicans to redraw the lines to protect the party’s narrow 219-212 House majority in next year’s midterms.

State Rep. Todd Hunter (R) filed the proposal as Texas lawmakers met for a special session.

The maps could endanger Democrats’ efforts to take back the lower chamber next year. In response to the moves in Texas, Democrats in California and other blue states have floated their own redistricting possibilities, heating up a redistricting war ahead of the midterms.

“Just a simple redrawing. We pick up five seats,” Trump said of the plans earlier this month.

Analysis of the maps from Punchbowl News and The Texan project a potential five-seat gain from the new proposal, including a big shift to Rep. Greg Casar’s (D-Texas) 35th Congressional District near San Antonio and Austin.

Texas Democrats have responded to the proposal by accusing Republicans of “trying to rig the midterms.”