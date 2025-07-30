FA, MEET FO: Francesca Albanese says US sanctions over her criticism of Israel will seriously impact her life.

Previously: “Despite repeatedly calling herself a “lawyer” on her CV, Francesca Albanese has now admitted that she never took a bar exam and has no license to practice law. Geneva-based NGO UN Watch is calling on the UN Human Rights Office to remove Albanese’s misleading professional designation from its website and conduct an investigation into Albanese’s conduct.”

And: UN Orchestrated Cover-Up of Francesca Albanese’s Pro-Hamas Funding.

Also: Hamas Defends UN Official Targeted by US.

Cry me a river, Francesca.