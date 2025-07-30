DEVELOPING: Virginia Politician Doused In Gasoline Then Set On Fire: “Danville, Virginia, City Councilman Lee Vogler was attacked and set on fire Wednesday by a man who forced his way into the offices of Showcase Magazine, where Vogler is employed. According to a video posted by the publication on Facebook, the suspect entered the building and doused Vogler with a five-gallon bucket of gasoline before chasing him to the front of the office and igniting the fuel.”