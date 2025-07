HEH: The Case Of The Playboy Monk. “China has appointed Shi Yinle, former abbot of White Horse Temple, as the new head of the Shaolin Temple—just two days after the monastery confirmed that longtime abbot Shi Yongxin was under investigation for alleged financial crimes and sexual misconduct, according to the South China Morning Post.”

Celibacy and asceticism are hard, especially when there’s money and women to be had.