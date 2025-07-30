BURN AFTER READING: Patel found thousands of sensitive Trump–Russia probe docs inside ‘burn bags’ in secret room at FBI.

FBI Director Kash Patel found a trove of sensitive documents related to the origins of the Trump–Russia probe buried in multiple “burn bags” in a secret room inside the bureau, sources told Fox News Digital.

Sources told Fox News Digital that the “burn bag” system is used to destroy documents designated as classified or higher.

Sources told Fox News Digital that multiple burn bags were found and filled with thousands of documents.

Sources told Fox News Digital that one of the documents FBI officials found in a burn bag was the classified annex to former special counsel John Durham’s final report, which includes the underlying intelligence he reviewed.