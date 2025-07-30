TRUMP’S UKRAINE NEGOTIATIONS CLOCK REDUCED “10 TO 12 DAYS”: Putin’s Aug. 9 Deadline: Economic Nagasaki?”

…July 28: “I’m going to make a new deadline of about 10, 10 or 12 days from today. There’s no reason in waiting. It was 50 days, I wanted to be generous, but we just don’t see any progress being made.” No progress by Putin. Trump later added: “… Every time I think it’s going to end he (Putin) kills people.”

Go to the calendar. From July 28, count 10 and 12 days forward. Aug. 7 to Aug. 9?

You don’t need to be a World War II historian to know this Aug. 9 is the 80th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bomb attack on Nagasaki. Who knows? Trump might pull the enhanced trade and sanctions trigger Aug. 6, the 80th anniversary of atomic war’s Hiroshima debut.

The bombs ended WWII.

No — I’m not predicting nuclear war. However, I think Putin will get the message. In a metaphorical sense, Trump intends to nuke the Putin regime’s economy and give its key trading partners a very tough choice: Face 100% (possibly higher) U.S. tariffs if they continue to trade or financially engage with Putin’s regime.