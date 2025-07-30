IS THE NEW YORK TIMES A LIBERAL NEWSPAPER? OF COURSE IT IS: NYT Commits Blood Libel and Gets Caught.

The New York Times published a photo—taking up nearly half the front page—showing what appears to be a child dying of starvation in Gaza.

It shocked the world, as it should. It was horrific, if a bit weird, since the mother for some reason seemed well fed.

After we exposed the lies and cynical exploitation of Gazan children who suffer from rare genetic diseases that cause their bodies to become severely emaciated, who have become symbols of hunger – the New York Times, one of the world’s largest newspapers that echoed this lie itself, published a clarifying tweet… The problem is that a week has passed, and after you publish the picture of a child like this on the cover, a small clarifying tweet doesn’t really help. This is how media outlets in the world that are supposed to be objective and balanced become tools for Hamas propaganda. Instead of having to apologize over and over again, take some advice – do your job, investigate, and publish only the truth and facts, even if it means that Israel is actually right.

It fed every narrative that Hamas and its supporters want you to believe, and did so in the most powerful way. Because a picture is not worth a thousand words, but millions of them. You cannot unsee a starving child. No amount of statistics can dissuade you from believing what your eyes show you, even if what they show you isn’t exactly real.