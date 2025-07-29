THE CORBYNIZATION OF JEREMY CORBYN’S PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Keir Starmer’s blackmailing of Israel is a depraved new low.
With ‘allies’ like Keir Starmer, who needs enemies? Today the PM said Britain will recognise Palestine unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza. This, truly, is a new low for this government. It is moral blackmail masquerading as diplomacy. It is a barely veiled threat against a supposed ally. Starmer is essentially telling Israel that unless it lays down its arms, Britain will reward its enemies. This will go down in history as one of the most scandalous betrayals of a ‘friend’ of modern times.
Starmer says he will recognise Palestine in September, ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, unless Israel bows to his demands. Israel, he says, must call a ceasefire in Gaza, end the ‘appalling’ suffering there, and commit to a ‘wider peace plan’ that delivers a ‘two-state solution’. And if it doesn’t, Britain will join the 147 other nations that recognise Palestine. Shorter version: do as I say, or suffer the consequences.
Exit question:
The question and response to both is the same – where in their country do they plan on putting a Palestinian state? https://t.co/4ZudOIsJbC
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 29, 2025