THIS WAS PREDICTABLE RIGHT FROM THE START: Covid Lockdowns Devastated an Entire Generation of Children.

A new study was released this month tracking the developmental outcomes among young children growing up during the pandemic period, aged between 1-5. This study was a systematic review; essentially an examination of over a dozen studies on childhood development for those who started learning and growing in the era of masks and mandates.

Sure enough, of the 17 studies included that covered how developmental outcomes unfolded during the pandemic, “almost all” of them reported a “negative association” between the Covid years and educational and emotional development.

“Among the 17 studies that reported developmental outcomes, almost all reported a negative association between the pandemic and developmental domains screened,” the study says.

It wasn’t just one issue either; children saw significant “negative associations” in multiple areas in 15 of the 17 included studies.

“Fifteen out of 17 studies showed negative associations in several domains (behaviour, communication, language, gross motor, fine motor, problem solving, emotional, and personal-social skills), measured with ASQ-3 and ASQ SE-2 (Ages and Stages questionnaire).”

Children who were born and started growing up during the era of Covid restrictions fell behind in virtually every single important area of development.