CINCINNATI IS IN THE VERY BEST OF HANDS:

It feels like we exposed a violent, racist culture in Cincinnati and the communists are mad about the sunlight

City officials didn’t touch this racial beatdown until it went viral

And when they finally addressed it, who did they blame for the violent attack?

Not the rabid… https://t.co/m1q8Mj0HgI

— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 29, 2025