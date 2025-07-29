CINCINNATI IS IN THE VERY BEST OF HANDS:
It feels like we exposed a violent, racist culture in Cincinnati and the communists are mad about the sunlight
City officials didn’t touch this racial beatdown until it went viral
And when they finally addressed it, who did they blame for the violent attack?
Not the rabid… https://t.co/m1q8Mj0HgI
— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 29, 2025
I'll translate this video for you:
"Look, the reason I am in my position where I am very well paid and have a fat pension coming is because I toe the line in a Democrat-governed city. There hasn't been a Republican government here in more than 50 years. I am not here to enforce… https://t.co/n1zgghgpwx
— Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) July 29, 2025
Cincinnati’s last Republican mayor left office in 1971.