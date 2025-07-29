DIG, BABY, DIG: Elon Musk’s Boring Company to build Tesla tunnels under Nashville.

The Boring Company, Elon Musk’s tunnel-digging company, and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee have announced a plan to build a 10-mile “loop” that will connect Nashville’s downtown and its convention center to the area’s airport.

The project will be privately funded by The Boring Company “and its private partners,” according to the Governor’s press release, though those partners are not named. The Boring Company and local officials will now begin a “public process to evaluate potential routes, engage community stakeholders, and finalize plans for the project’s initial 10-mile phase.”

Construction won’t begin until the project clears the approvals process. But the governor’s office said the first segment of the loop could be operational as “early as fall of 2026.”

If that happens, Nashville would become the second city where The Boring Company has opened such a system, with the first being Las Vegas. The company has spent the last few years in Sin City digging and opening tunnels around the Las Vegas Convention Center, and claims to have given 3 million rides in Teslas to date.