WELL, GOOD: Huckabee says there’s ‘no break’ between US and Israel following Trump Gaza comments.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee pushed back on the idea that President Donald Trump has broken with Israel’s government in calling out the humanitarian crisis in Gaza on Tuesday, adding that he remains close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Let me assure you that there is no break between the prime minister of Israel and the president,” Huckabee said in a Tuesday interview with Fox News. “Their relationship, I think, [is] stronger than it’s ever been, and I think the relationship between the U.S. and Israel is as strong as it’s ever been.”

The comments come after Trump said Monday that there is “real starvation” in Gaza, contradicting Netanyahu’s denial of a hunger crisis in the war-torn region. A United Nations-backed report warned this week that a “worst-case scenario of famine” is playing out in Gaza.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu said there was “no daylight” between his government and the Trump administration, praising Trump for the recent U.S. military’s bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites.