SHOTS AT COLBERT? CBS Reminisces About Johnny Carson as Late Night Withers.

After weathering a week of blistering heat from the rest of the liberal media following the announcement that The Late Show and host Stephen Colbert were being kicked to the curb, CBS seemed to respond in the form of a love letter to Johnny Carson and reminiscing about what late night used to look like. CBS News Sunday Morning put together a piece remarking on how Carson brought people “peace,” “hope,” and laughter at the end of the day instead of being a divisive political silo. “With so much talk about the future of late-night TV shows just now, we thought it was the perfect time for Jim Axelrod to take a look back to a time when late night was the place to be and ruled by a most singular man,” proclaimed fill-in host Tracy Smith as she introduced the segment. Walking into the legendary Studio 1, Axelrod marveled at space. “It may not look like much now, but once upon a time, this was where the king of comedy held court,” he beamed. “As Johnny Carson presided over not just late night, but American popular culture.” Something no current late night host could boast.

How is Colbert’s ride into the sunset going? Stephen Colbert continues to be bested by Gutfeld after announcing cancellation.

Fox News’s Gutfeld! topped the late-night ratings this week, even after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert saw a bump in viewership since Colbert announced the show’s cancellation. Colbert’s show attracted an average of 1.9 million total viewers. In the week since the show was confirmed to end in May 2026, viewership bumped up to 2.4 million according to Nielsen ratings. Still, this bump wasn’t enough to beat Gutfeld!, which saw a 3.1 million viewers tune in this week. Almost 400,000 viewers between the ages of 25 and 54 chose Greg Gutfeld over Colbert. The Late Show reported less than 300,000 viewers within this demographic.

Probably for the best for all concerned that no one is watching: Canceled Colbert Rips on Paramount With Stream of Pee Jokes.

Stephen Colbert emptied his bladder all over Paramount with a stream of pee-related jokes, tearing into the network for cancelling his show and bowing to President Donald Trump to get an $8.6 billion merger with Skydance Media approved. Reacting with a spit-take to news that the Paramount-Skydance merger had been approved by the FCC following the cancellation of his show, Colbert quipped, “I’m cancelled!? What!? And I’m being told I already knew that, but I spent the weekend huffing airport glue.” Composing himself, he added, “I’m thrilled for everyone at Paramount that the deal went through and very excited for our newly announced official combined Paramount-SkyDance stock ticker name, which will go from ‘PARA’ to ‘PSKY. “Soon, PSKY will blast hot streaming content right in your face with hits like Yellowstone, Yellowjackets, and the full variety of water sports. I predict PSKY will become synonymous with number one. PSKY: a pitcher of warm entertainment.”

And thus, the would-be successor to David Letterman comes full circle: