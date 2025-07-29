IT’S COME TO THIS: MSNBC Goes Full Racist, Attacking Sydney Sweeney Ad Campaign.

Remember how, in recent years, nearly every high-profile “racist incident” that dominated the headlines eventually turned out to be a false flag or outright hoax? Well, nothing’s changed. The outrage-obsessed left has apparently run out of real things to be angry about, so now they’re inventing reasons to keep the mob frothing. Case in point: the latest American Eagle ad campaign featuring actress Sydney Sweeney. According to some perpetually offended leftists, it’s somehow Nazi propaganda. Yes, really.

Yeah, I don’t get it either. In one spot, Sweeney says, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My genes are blue.” From that, the usual outrage machine decided the campaign’s playful “great genes” riff is secretly pushing white genetic superiority. And naturally, the gatekeepers of left-wing culture are more than happy to amplify this. MSNBC producer Hannah Holland, for one, has written a scathing critique of Sweeney’s casting. Instead of acknowledging the innocuous nature of a celebrity endorsement, Holland frames the entire campaign as a symptom of what she calls “an unbridled cultural shift toward whiteness.” She writes, “Advertisements are always mirrors of society, and sometimes what they reflect is an uncomfortable truth about who we’re really elevating.”

How can Sweeney’s ad be racist? At no point does she utter the words “golf” and “Chicago.”

Incidentally, here’s Hannah Holland, on the reich , right.

What exactly is the Comcast-owned network implying here?