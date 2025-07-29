I HAD BEEN ASSURED THIS WAS JUST A PARANOID RIGHT-WING CONSPIRACY THEORY: New York could become first state to ban natural gas hook-ups. “New York has moved a step closer to becoming the first state in the nation to ban natural gas connections in new homes and buildings, after a federal judge on Wednesday rejected a challenge to the controversial law.”
