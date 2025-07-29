AARON HANSCOM IS BACK: Nightmare in America’s Cities. “The system should be working to bring justice to victims like Cecilia and her family. Instead, Caldwell says, it too often seems to be helping the criminals. Is that just an exaggeration? Well, consider the SAFE-T Act in Illinois, which eliminated cash bail throughout the state.”
