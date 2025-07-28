July 28, 2025

WHY DOES ISRAEL HAVE TO FEED ITS ENEMIES? The AP on Saturday reported: Israel’s military says airdrops of aid will begin in Gaza as hunger grows.

Naturally the led to the following response:

I don’t recall reading about the Dutch having a similar response when the Allies dropped food from B-17s near the end of WWII:

Posted at 8:45 pm by Ed Driscoll