WHY DOES ISRAEL HAVE TO FEED ITS ENEMIES? The AP on Saturday reported: Israel’s military says airdrops of aid will begin in Gaza as hunger grows.

Naturally the led to the following response:

We're starving to death. Also catching food falling from the sky is embarrassing. How does anyone fall for the obvious famine lie? Either they're stupid or they want to be fooled. pic.twitter.com/M6Vuut7O9q — Daniel Greenfield – "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) July 28, 2025

I don’t recall reading about the Dutch having a similar response when the Allies dropped food from B-17s near the end of WWII: