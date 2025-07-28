AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Wokeness Defeated: America Returns To Christian Roots Of Objectifying Women To Sell Crap https://t.co/bQGun1zj1I pic.twitter.com/4lryfXGwR5
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 27, 2025
