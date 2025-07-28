YOU GOTTA PUMP THOSE NUMBERS UP, THOSE ARE ROOKIE NUMBERS: Ron DeSantis: At Least 100 Detainees at Alligator Alcatraz Have Been ‘Fully Deported.’

DeSantis has continued to champion the quick work of the Florida Division of Emergency Management which transformed the existing Miami-Dade Collier Training Facility in the Florida Everglades into a deportation hub to house and process migrants illegally residing in the country. The governor previously said that deportations were already underway, noting that most of the individuals housed at the facility are military-aged males.

“These are folks — and a lot of them have of criminal records. But that’s what’s happening here, and I think it’s been very effective now,” he said.

DeSantis has since confirmed that 100 individuals who were processed and housed at the facility “have fully been deported,” noting that the Department of Homeland Security is largely handling the departures for deportation.

“There’s an aggressive… deportation schedule,” DeSantis said. “That’s what you’re seeing is starting to occur here down at Alligator Alcatraz.”