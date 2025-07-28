WOEING: Boeing division handling Trump fighter jet program braces for strike after union rejects contract offer.

The International Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), representing 3,200 employees across three St. Louis-area facilities, turned down a proposal that included a 20% general wage increase over four years, a $5,000 ratification bonus and expanded vacation time and sick leave benefits, according to Reuters.

IAM did not specify which parts of the offer led to the rejection, stating only that it “fell short of addressing the priorities and sacrifices” of its members.

Boeing’s defense division has been expanding operations in the St. Louis region to support the production of the U.S. Air Force’s new F-47 fighter jet, after securing the Pentagon contract earlier this year.