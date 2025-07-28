EXCLUSIVE: New Data Shows Arrests of Criminal Illegal Aliens Have Made a ‘Real Impact on Public Safety,’ DHS Official Announces.

During the first six months of 2025, homicides fell 17% across 30 U.S. cities when compared with the first half 2024, according to the Council on Criminal Justice, an independent research organization, which has just published its midyear report on crime trends in U.S. cities.

In the first six months of 2025, there were “10% fewer reported aggravated assaults, 21% fewer gun assaults, 10% fewer sexual assaults, and 3% more domestic violence incidents” when compared to the time last year, according to the report.

Robberies are also down 20% and carjacking fell by 24%. Vehicle theft was rising from the summer of 2020 through 2023, according to the Council on Criminal Justice, but the trend began reversing in 2024.

Since Trump returned to office on Jan. 20, the Trump administration has arrested nearly 300,000 illegal aliens and deported more than 239,000, according to DHS.