GREAT MOMENTS IN SCIENCE:

● Why Speaking English May Spread More Coronavirus Than Some Other Languages.

—Forbes, September 8th, 2020.

To be fair, Forbes wasn’t alone in exploring this topic in 2020 and early 2021:

● The German dialect [may] promote the coronavirus. Immunologist Beda Stadler believes that guttural sounds in the dialect are at increased risk of contamination.

—Firefox translation of a April 3rd 2020 Swiss-French Tribune de Genève headline.

● Say ‘vous’ not ‘tu’ in French to limit virus spread. French speakers should say ‘vous’ to each other rather than ‘tu’ and avoid colourful French insults, to avoid spraying out spit droplets that could contain the Covid-19 virus, linguists say.

—The Connexion, “French News in English Since 2002,” June 4th, 2020.

● Does Speaking Japanese Lower The Risk of Spreading Coronavirus?

—Vice, June 9th, 2020.

● Research finds singing in some languages could spread COVID-19 more easily than others.

—CBS News, January 28th, 2021.