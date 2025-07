OBAMA APPOINTEE: Judge Orders Federal Government to Continue Funding Planned Parenthood For Now.

It's horribly misleading and dishonest for AP to run this headline. This wasn't "the Trump administration's efforts" — this is a judge trying to overrule a law passed by Congress, which they have absolutely no constitutional authority to do. https://t.co/ztgvv3S8Vs

— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 28, 2025