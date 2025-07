THERE ARE NO EASY ANSWERS, BUT THERE ARE SIMPLE ANSWERS:

Here’s the thing:

Dealing with illegal immigration is very easy. It’s not hard for a nation to secure its borders.

Whenever you see borders unsecured, it’s because the leaders of that country did it on purpose.

It’s not a lack of know-how. https://t.co/X7vuLkYTbl

— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 28, 2025