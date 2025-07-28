WASHINGTON POST’S CONTROVERSIAL “FACT CHECKER” EXITS PAPER AMID ANTI-WOKE REBOOT…AND HE ISN’T BEING REPLACED.

The Washington Post’s chief fact checker accepted a buyout and is leaving the newspaper without a replacement. Owner Jeff Bezos and CEO Will Lewis have taken a slew of recent steps to try and help the paper shed its left-wing reputation. Glenn Kessler, editor and chief writer of The Fact Checker, announced on Monday that he is leaving the Post, reported Fox News. ‘After more than 27 years at The Washington Post, including almost 15 as The Fact Checker, I will be leaving on July 31, having taken a buyout,’ Kessler said on Facebook. ‘Much as I would have liked to keep scrutinizing politicians in Washington, especially in this era, the financial considerations were impossible to dismiss.’

Well, scrutinizing some politicians. Mostly those who had an (R) after their names: WaPo’s Lead ‘Fact-Checker’ Is Reportedly Departing and Here Are a Few Doozies Being Left Behind.

Just a few of Glenn Kessler’s all time bangers. https://t.co/hT0AII6voU pic.twitter.com/eHXdHxiob4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 28, 2025

Kessler was quite happy to toe the party line when it was crunch time:

How will the WaPo recover from their ongoing brain drain?

UPDATE: John Nolte adds, “During his first term in office, Barry Obama did not visit Israel. He didn’t. Obama jetted all over the Middle East, but never bothered to visit Israel. That’s a fact. And so, during the 2012 presidential election, Obama’s Republican opponent, Mitt Romney, ran a campaign ad pointing out Obama did not visit Israel during his first term, and Washington Post “fact checker” Glenn Kessler still called Romney a liar. That’s Glenn Kessler in a nutshell. The effort he put into disgracing himself was something to see.”