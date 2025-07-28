TIM CARNEY: NPR went from liberal journalists to left-wing crusaders.

Republicans never liked NPR, but they were unwilling to expend enough political capital to cut off federal funding from an institution that was merely very liberal. Once that institution became hostile toward and intolerant of half the country, ruling its views out of bounds and nakedly boosting one party, the knives came out.

* * * * * * * *

NPR was always free to say “we believe Fox News is not framing this correctly,” or “we disagree with the Republican governor’s policies,” but this way of writing would frame the disagreement as a debate with two sides. However, NPR’s project over the past decade has been to brand center-right viewpoints out of bounds. And so it wielded fact-checks for exactly that purpose.

Of course, this resulted in absurd “fact-checks.”

On March 31, 2020, NPR ran this astounding headline: “FACT CHECK: Trump Praises Florida Governor Despite Criticism Of Coronavirus Response.”

The “fact check” pointed out that while Trump said Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is “a great governor” who “knows exactly what he’s doing,” others disagreed. Specifically, NPR cited a lawsuit by a Democratic politician who wore a grim reaper outfit on the beach, said letting Floridians walk outdoors would cause mass death, and demanded a full lockdown of the state (presumably arresting folks who stepped outside).

The suit NPR leaned on as an authority was immediately and repeatedly dismissed in court. One state court imposed sanctions on Florida Attorney Daniel Uhlfelder because his case was so obviously frivolous and political.

That’s an NPR “fact-check” of Trump: Trump praised DeSantis, but some partisan hack lawyer says DeSantis is bad, so Trump must be wrong.