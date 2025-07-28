IT’S GOOD TO BE THE NOMENKLATURA: Newsom’s Nonprofit Gets FireAid Funds — Because of Course It Does.
This kind of thing is nothing new: Gavin Newsom’s no-bid contracts to campaign donors raise troubling ethics questions.
