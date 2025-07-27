THERE GOES THE SUN:

From Politico, Researchers quietly planned a test to dim sunlight. They wanted to ‘avoid scaring’ the public. Good morning, dear readers. How’s your day going so far? Perhaps for the first time ever, I’m recommending that your read a Politico article in its entirety. The details outlined in funding requests, emails, texts and other records obtained by POLITICO’s E&E News raise new questions about a secretive billionaire-backed initiative that oversaw last year’s brief solar geoengineering experiment on the San Francisco Bay. It reads like a rejected plot in the James Bond movie series. “Secretive billionaire-backed initiative”? What could go wrong?

It was also a proposed by ultimately rejected plot by the Obama* administration:

When your environmental extremism loses the man who vowed to bankrupt the coal industry, it might be time, as a wise woman once wrote, to “check your premises.”

* During all three of his terms in office.

Still though, could be worse: