GREAT MOMENTS IN BLUE-ANON: These Democrats believe Kamala won the election – in an alternate universe.

It’s 4am on election night and things are not looking good for Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump has already won the key swing states of Georgia and Wisconsin and is well on his way to seizing Pennsylvania, at which point the election will be called in his favour.

But all might not be as it seems. According to a growing number of spiritually-inclined Democrat supporters, 4am on Nov 6 2024 is the moment the universe “split”, leaving us on an alternate timeline where Mr Trump is president.

In reality, they claim, Ms Harris was installed in the White House, and it is only a matter of time before we all collectively realise our mistake and jump back to the “correct” timeline.

Psephologists may cast doubt, but for thousands of self-described witches and mystics on TikTok, the evidence is incontrovertible.

Known as the 4am Club, the movement is founded by Gia Prism, a self-styled psychic medium and healer, and has been described as the “Left’s QAnon”.

Videos of “4am clubbers” on social media have garnered hundreds of thousands of views, featuring mostly young women describing their uncannily similar experiences on election night.