HMM: Marco Rubio’s Plans for 2028 Might Surprise You. “Last but not least, Lara asked him what’s been on the minds of many of us lately: What are his plans for 2028? His response? He thinks JD Vance should be the Republican nominee: ‘I think if he decides he wants to do that, and I think he’s doing a great job as vice president. He’s a close friend, and I hope he intends to do it. I know it’s kind of early.'”