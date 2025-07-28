KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: I Hope Trump Can Resuscitate Accountability in the Political Class. “I don’t think we’re going to see Obama perp-walked, but I would like to see Hillary Clinton’s already-tarnished legacy take a humiliating legal hit or two. If Brennan is the most vulnerable, the Dems will gladly offer him up if it will keep Barack and Hillary safe. My big hope at the moment is that the “Brennan as sacrificial lamb” ploy won’t save Hillary from, at the very least, some humiliation and embarrassment.”