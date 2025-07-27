OH, TO BE IN ENGLAND: Nigel Farage explodes as DWP posts £23.5k ‘Shariah law administrator’ job ad.

Nigel Farage has erupted over a job advert on the Government website for a ‘Shariah Law Administrator.’ The job advert was shared by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) as a company called Manchester Community Centre seeks a legal assistant with a specialist knowledge of sharia law to help the area’s Muslim population.

With an annual salary of £23,500 the successful candidate is required to conduct interviews with individuals and families to assess and review their requirements as well as provide information and support to clients and admin work for Manchester Shariah Council, a local community charity. The Reform UK leader took issue with the advert, claiming that the country was being “destroyed”. He said: “Our country and its values are being destroyed,” on a post on X followed by a screenshot of the advert.

Political commentator Bella Wallersteiner said: “Sharia law has no place in this country. We’re a sovereign nation with one legal system – English law. It should be banned.”

Reform Westminster City Councillor for Lancaster Gate, Laila Cunningham added: “This is a government-funded job, paid for by British taxpayers to promote Sharia law on our soil. It’s disgusting.

“It undermines our country, our laws, and everything we stand for. One British law, no exceptions, no appeasement.”

One person responded to her post: “This is not a government-funded job and you know that fine well. This is a job on a forum hosted by DWP but advertising on behalf of a sharia council – a private charity.

“These councils are legally bound by British law which, again, you know fine well.”