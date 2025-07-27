RIOTS FOR THEE, BUT NOT FOR ME: Inside socialist Zohran Mamdani’s posh wedding bash at secluded Uganda compound — complete with phone jamming system, armed guards.

Socialist NYC mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani celebrated his recent nuptials with a lavish, three-day affair at his family’s ritzy, secluded Ugandan compound — complete with masked security guards and a cellphone jamming system, The Post has learned. * * * * * * * * He told his social media followers Sunday he was heading to his homeland to celebrate with his wealthy filmmaker mom and professor dad, who own the Buziga Hill property. The neighborhood is home to some of Uganda’s richest, including billionaire businessman Godfrey Kirumira, a city tycoon with stakes in real estate, tourism, petroleum and infrastructure, and houses neighboring the Mamdanis easily fetch more than $1 million.* * * * * * * * * Security was extremely tight, sources said. “Outside the Mamdani house were more than 20 special forces command unit guards, some in masks, and there was a phone-jamming system set up — and all for the strictly invite-only Mamdani event,” one witness confirmed to The Post. “One gate had around nine guards stationed at it,” they added.

Armed men prepared to inflict violence should anyone attempt to interfere with the goings-on in the space they’re patrolling, huh?

And Mamdani’s family can afford the security: ‘Capitalism Is Theft’: I Followed Zohran Mamdani’s Internet Trail.

He comes from a posh family—his mother, award-winning director Mira Nair, sold her Chelsea loft for $1.45 million in 2019—but Mamdani treats wealth itself as a form of theft. “Socialism doesn’t mean stealing money from the rich,” he wrote on X in 2020. “It means taking back money the rich stole from everyone else.” In another post: “Taxation isn’t theft. Capitalism is.” He hasn’t disavowed those views. When asked on CNN last month whether he liked capitalism, Mamdani smiled. “No, I have many critiques of capitalism,” he said.

But not so much that he’s demanding that mom and dad surrender their posh real estate:

Similarly, I imagine the catering at the wedding was slightly better than this: As Socialist Zohran Mamdani Proposes Government-Owned Supermarkets for NYC, Kansas City’s Subsidized Store Flops: Report.

Mamdani—the frontrunner in New York City’s mayoral election following his upset Democratic primary win over former governor Andrew Cuomo—has campaigned on opening similar supermarkets in the city. While Kansas City merely subsidized KC Sun Fresh, though, New York City would own and operate the stories under Mamdani’s proposal. The stores, Mamdani says, would help combat “out-of-control” prices by operating “without a profit motive” and passing savings on to consumers. According to the Post, customers have become “increasingly afraid” to shop in the Kansas City store even with police presence “because of drug dealing, theft and vagrancy both inside and outside the store and the public library across the street.” “Sales were okay at first, but after the pandemic, crime rose and sales began to plummet,” the Post‘s report reads. “Police data show assaults, robberies and shoplifting in the immediate vicinity have been on an upward trend since 2020. Shoplifting cases have nearly tripled.”

Don’t worry, I’m sure it will all workout fine in New York though.

