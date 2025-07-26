AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
No One Notices As Entire Cast Of 'The View' Replaced With Shrieking Feral Pigs https://t.co/Vjts4XwTzL pic.twitter.com/VGDSoURCIB
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 24, 2025
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
No One Notices As Entire Cast Of 'The View' Replaced With Shrieking Feral Pigs https://t.co/Vjts4XwTzL pic.twitter.com/VGDSoURCIB
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 24, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.