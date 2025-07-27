THE DOGE BOYS ARE STILL HARD AT WORK: DOGE AI Tool to Target 100K Federal Rules for Elimination.

The “DOGE AI Deregulation Decision Tool,” developed by engineers brought into government under Elon Musk’s DOGE initiative, is programmed to scan about 200,000 existing federal rules and flag those that are either outdated or not legally required.

According to a PowerPoint presentation dated July 1 that was obtained by the newspaper, the tool estimates that approximately 100,000 of those rules could be eliminated, primarily through automation with minimal human input. The projection claims this could save trillions in compliance costs and spark increased external investment.

At the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), AI has already reviewed over 1,000 regulatory sections in under two weeks. Similarly, it was responsible for “100% of deregulations” at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), according to the PowerPoint presentation. The Post, however, reported it was not able to confirm the use of AI at the agency independently.