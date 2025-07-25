RUY TEIXEIRA: Today’s Non-Progressive Progressives. They’re not on the right side of history anymore:

Here are some of the ways that “progressives” have bid farewell to progress. Colorblindness, anti-discrimination and equal opportunity. The quintessential moral commitment of midcentury progressives was to make American society truly colorblind. It was unfair and egregious that racial discrimination could truncate the life chances of black people and visit misery upon them. Therefore, progressives advocated and marched for ending discrimination and unequal opportunity. They won the argument. Not only was legislation passed to make such discrimination illegal but anti-discrimination and equal opportunity became as close to consensual beliefs as you can get in America. Americans today believe, with Martin Luther King Jr., that people should “not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” In a 2022 University of Southern California Dornsife survey, this classic statement of colorblind equality was posed to respondents: “Our goal as a society should be to treat all people the same without regard to the color of their skin.” That view elicited sky-high (92 percent) agreement from the public. Similarly, a 2023 Public Agenda Hidden Common Ground survey found 91 percent agreement with the statement: “All people deserve an equal opportunity to succeed, no matter their race or ethnicity.” This is what Americans deeply believe in: equal opportunity not, it should be noted, equal outcomes. And it is what progressives used to believe in—indeed, mounted the barricades for. But a funny thing happened on the way to the 21st century.

Read the whole thing.

But this isn’t “today’s” self-described Progressives. The original Progressives of the first-half of the 20th century were thoroughly racist, from H.G. Wells to Margaret Sanger to Woodrow Wilson. Calvin Coolidge noted they weren’t on the right side of history a century ago:

About the Declaration there is a finality that is exceedingly restful. It is often asserted that the world has made a great deal of progress since 1776, that we have had new thoughts and new experiences which have given us a great advance over the people of that day, and that we may therefore very well discard their conclusions for something more modern. But that reasoning can not be applied to this great charter. If all men are created equal, that is final. If they are endowed with inalienable rights, that is final. If governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed, that is final. No advance, no progress can be made beyond these propositions. If anyone wishes to deny their truth or their soundness, the only direction in which he can proceed historically is not forward, but backward toward the time when there was no equality, no rights of the individual, no rule of the people. Those who wish to proceed in that direction can not lay claim to progress. They are reactionary. Their ideas are not more modern, but more ancient, than those of the Revolutionary fathers.

As the late Fred Siegel wrote in The Revolt Against the Masses, American progressives rebranded as liberals in the 1920s after the disastrous Wilson administration. The American left went back to calling themselves progressives after liberalism became an increasingly tainted word during the last decades of the 20th century. What will be the next rebranding effort?