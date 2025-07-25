20 MINUTES INTO THE FUTURE: Democrats Are Going to Run Hunter Biden, Aren’t They?

Part of me thinks that surely, SURELY, they’ll look at their abysmal approval ratings and learn a thing or two about how unpopular their agenda really is with the majority of Americans and maybe even run a more blue-dog Democrat this next time around. You know, more of a typical, traditional Democrat although if I’m being honest, I’m not sure what the heck that even looks like anymore.

The other part of me sees crap like this from The Atlantic and thinks Democrats are actively trying to destroy their own party and would consider running another Biden. You know, the degenerate crack-head version.