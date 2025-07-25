IT’S TIME FOR VICTORIA TAFT’S West Coast, Messed Coast™: Holy Environy! Newsom Desperately Tries to Sell Refinery He Helped Close. “Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, where this week the luxury-believing leftists ruling these states are beginning to realize they may have gone too far.”
