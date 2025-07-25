UNDOING BIDEN’S CRISIS BY DESIGN: DHS started flying illegal immigrants out of Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz.’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said Friday that the Department of Homeland Security has started flying illegal immigrants out of his state’s “Alligator Alcatraz” detention facility.

“I’m pleased to report that those flights out of Alligator Alcatraz by DHS have begun,” DeSantis said, Fox News reported. “The cadence is increasing. We’ve already had a number of flights, in the last few days, we’ve had hundreds of illegals [that] have been removed from here.”

“This provides an ability to enhance the mission, to increase the number and frequency of deportations. And so what’s been done here has really been remarkable,” he added.