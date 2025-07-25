ACTRESS SANDRA OH TRIES TO CONJURE ‘A PLAGUE ON’ CBS, PARAMOUNT FOR DUMPING COLBERT:

A raucous applause from the audience later, Oh tried to turn Colbert into a free speech martyr, “And not only for yourself and for this entire family who are here but for what it means, of what it means where we are in our culture, and what it means for free speech. So, I just want to say sorry, and also if I can have your hand.” As she held Colbert by the hand, she continued, “To CBS and Paramount, a plague on both of your houses.” Through some nervous laughter, Colbert addressed his bosses, “I’m very grateful. I think you’ve been great partners.” Almost certainly alluding to President Trump, Oh added, “And also, a pox on all those that they serve.”

Ultimately, doesn’t CBS serve the viewers, the people whom the network hopes turns on their TV sets (and increasingly their streaming boxes) and watches some of their shows?

As Christian Toto notes: Why the Left Can’t Stop Crying Over Colbert’s Cancellation.

It’s mourning in America for the Left.

Emmy-winning actress Sandra Oh paid her respects to the now-canceled “Late Show” on Wednesday by wishing a plague on CBS and parent company Paramount.

It’s all in jest, of course. So why did she cradle host Stephen Colbert’s hand like he had just lost a loved one? Because, in a way, he did.

So did Oh and the rest of progressive America. It’s why people are protesting the show’s cancellation outside CBS’s New York City theater, signing online petitions in the “thousands,” and major Democrats insist it’s Herr Trump’s fault.

Without evidence, of course.

Woke actress Sandra Oh tries summoning a "plague" on CBS because they canned Stephen Colbert's showhttps://t.co/1S6IQfkPoc — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) July 24, 2025

The Legacy Media, arm in arm with the modern Left, is crestfallen, and it can’t get up. We’re now a full week into life without Colbert’s “Late Show,” even though it doesn’t officially expire until May 2026. Why the extended outrage? It’s just one talk show that consistently ranks behind “Gutfeld!” in the ratings. “The Late Show’s” demise isn’t an isolated incident. The Left’s pop culture dominance is on the decline, and the examples are everywhere.

Perhaps after they’ve concluded mourning their half-century absolute lock on the overculture, the left would consider, oh, I don’t know, some sort of tolerance for ideological diversity. I’m so old, I can remember the 1990s, when they absolutely demanded such a thing from we nonbelievers in their cause.