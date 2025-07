THOSE RUSSIANS SURE LOVED REAGAN:

The Obama-directed & Clapper-Brennan-Comey-created Intel Community Assessment on Russian meddling in the 2016 election claimed โ€œthe Kremlin has historically preferred Republican over Democratic candidates.โ€

Here is the *actual* historical record, which is 180 degrees different. https://t.co/zSRnMDF1Rw pic.twitter.com/mLaVe1fAd5

— Jerry Dunleavy IV ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ (@JerryDunleavy) July 25, 2025