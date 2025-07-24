OBAMA’S CRIMINAL HOAX: Intelligence Agency Lies Damaging National Security

I wrote this Tuesday night and it was on the web yesterday. Just now posting. New information released yesterday and today factually reinforce the column’s major points — which Americans with a brain already knew to be true. I tied Hillary Clinton’s criminal mishandling of classified intelligence to Obama’s Hoax, and deeply tied it is.

The lede:

Thank Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard for beginning the necessary process of refuting and punishing the Obama administration’s RussiaRussiaRussia lies that put American national security at risk. That’s no exaggeration, and I’ll show why below.

Read the column. But here’s why Obama’s Hoax matters in the here, now and future, and why the culpable deserve decades of jail time.

Trustworthy intelligence matters to American defense, internationally and domestically. Protecting genuine secrets matters.

Here’s why trustworthy intel matters.

Clinton’s criminal abuse of classified documents was and remains a national security scandal with major implications. Terrorists, rogue states, Russia and Communist China are deadly threats. Effective diplomacy and reliable intelligence collection and assessment are our first lines of defense against both. Effective diplomacy and reliable intel require institutionally and legally protecting secrets — i.e., classified information. Protection includes protecting reliable intelligence sources, from satellites to flesh and blood human spies. Protecting secrets has a moral spine as well. Failure to protect classified information increases the risk of belligerent attack on America, its allies and their interests. Exposing classified information can endanger the lives of U.S. military personnel, intelligence agents and counter-intelligence officers. It certainly undermines morale at essential security agencies.

Obama’s Hoax was fiction; so is the Manchurian Candidate (an American brainwashed into serving as a Communist assassin). Perhaps Obama thought he could brainwash the American people using Trump-hating media. Can we ask him under oath?