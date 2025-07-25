KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: I’m Excited to See Who Trump Makes Blink Next. “The Democrats are distraught because President Trump has been very focused and effective when it comes to his agenda. He is having great success despite the efforts of seemingly every Obama and Biden appointee in the judiciary. They’re a tedious lot. They know that they can only slow him down, but the tantrum must go on.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.