July 25, 2025

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: I’m Excited to See Who Trump Makes Blink Next. “The Democrats are distraught because President Trump has been very focused and effective when it comes to his agenda. He is having great success despite the efforts of seemingly every Obama and Biden appointee in the judiciary. They’re a tedious lot. They know that they can only slow him down, but the tantrum must go on.”

Posted at 9:12 am by Stephen Green