GENOCIDE, STRAIGHT UP: Food Is Stockpiled in Gaza and the UN Is Refusing the Group Ready to Deliver It.

“We’ve been sounding the alarm for weeks on the need for more aid in Gaza while we’ve seen aid by the UN and other organizations being piled near the borders but not being delivered. Our top priority is feeding the people of Gaza, and we’re prepared to adjust our supply chains, work with the UN or other teams to organize the packaging and transport and distribute it to those in need, or we can work with organizations to provide security to ensure food reaches its intended destination. We are ready and able to start today.”

The UN refused, claiming that the organization prioritizes IDF military objectives over neutral humanitarian aid. They have also criticized GHF’s methods, claiming that many Palestinians have been killed while attempting to access aid at GHF’s designated distribution sites. To date, GHF has delivered 87 million meals, averaging between two to three million meals handed out per day.

However, in recent weeks, the UN has done little more than sound the alarm about the lack of aid reaching Gazans, making no real effort to distribute supplies or stop Hamas from stealing resources.