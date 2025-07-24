LAUGHING WOLF ON THE NEW NUCLEAR ARMS RACE: Re-Thinking Thinking About The Unthinkable.

First, while not nuclear, we should be looking at adding KEVs to the mix. If we can drop a deep penetrator down air shafts, we can drop a KEV [Kinetic Energy Vehicle]. Which also means we need to consider weapons in space, which is a can of worms but one I think has already been opened. KEVs are flexible and yield can be adjusted via speed. When I say flexible, look at what Jerry Pournelle wrote about Project Thor, which was basically a crowbar with a semi-smart guidance package. Then look at some more recent work. Thing is, a range of options with a lot more flexibility than a nuke is likely to.

Second, we need to be looking at defense. Yes, Trump has announced Golden Dome and I have some hope for it. However, keep in mind that politicians on the left have done everything in their power to stop any and all work on defense against nuclear attack. We need layers and options, and the thing is some of what was done for SDI is still out there and works. The more layers, the better. Also, keep in mind those politicians who pushed for no defense were happy for you to die, though they would likely be secure and safe in their shelters.

Third, we need to look at civil defense options. I don’t think the program of the 50s is needed; but, we do need some civil defense. As I’ve noted before, there are aspects of it that are useful in other situations such as storm, fire, etc. It’s a concept that needs to be explored if we are going to have a serious talk on nuclear reform (including ways to keep the genie in the bottle).