OUT ON A LIMB: Colbert Wants to Get Fired.

Colbert and his allies in the Pravda Media/entertainment complex–along with Democrats–are insisting that the former funnyman was fired at the behest of President Trump. The accusation is absurd. You can’t lose tens of millions of dollars a year and expect to keep your $15 million a year job. The math doesn’t work. But, as we know, propaganda works with people who want to believe it. All you need is an authoritative voice to say the most absurd things, and people inclined to believe it, will. Even many who do not start out believing it come to do so, based on the “when there is smoke, there’s fire principle. Colbert is egging on this narrative for a simple reason: his livelihood is at stake, and if he can convince enough people that he is getting screwed because of Trump, his economic value will increase by creating a loyalty to him among Trump haters. And if he gets himself fired for insulting his bosses while accusing them of selling out to Trump, he will get a nice payout and time to set up his next gig.

Colbert is going scorched earth on Paramount/CBS; calls them “morally bankrupt” over Trump settlements. Lmao. His employers have 10 more months of this to enjoy. pic.twitter.com/EAkiGMKJ9n — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 24, 2025

When Johnny Carson shocked NBC brass in 1991 with his announcement that he would be retiring a year later, NBC had little choice but to allow him to do his year-long victory lap, while they sorted out who would be his successor. (This of course was the plot of Bill Carter’s 1994 book The Late Shift and its hilarious HBO movie adaption two years later.)

Having announced that they would be retiring the Late Show brand, and knowing that Colbert would be a monster for the next ten months, why on earth did CBS’s executives allow him to remain on the air? According to Vox, CBS wants to honor the last year of Colbert’s contract. But surely they could have bought him out, or paid him for one last year while putting something temporary on the air as a placeholder. On the other hand, allowing Colbert to go full Olbermann may also help to render him just as toxic, greatly reducing his employment options outside of CNN, MSNBC, or the aforementioned podcast. Not to mention giving CBS an opportunity to fire him long before his contract is up.