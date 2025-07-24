TYLER O’NEIL: ‘Spitting in the Face of JD Vance:’ German Conservative Says Police Raided Him as He Met With Congressmen in DC.

As Petr Bystron, a member of the European Parliament from Alternative for Germany, a party on the German Right, met with members of Congress in Washington, D.C., German authorities raided two locations previously associated with him, seeking evidence of bribery in what Bystron claims is a politically motivated witch hunt.

“While I was in the Congress I received information that there was one more, there were two raids,” Bystron told The Daily Signal in a phone call Tuesday. The Daily Signal confirmed that Bystron met with Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, among others.

The raids took place Tuesday in Munich, Bystron said. Authorities raided the home of Bystron’s former employee and a flat Bystron’s former shoe company used to store shoes. These raids represented the 22nd and 23rd raids against locations associated with Bystron, he said.

“So, this is just terror, and I think this is spitting in the face of JD Vance,” he added, referring to the American vice president.

In a February speech in Munich, Vance condemned what he described as attacks on free speech in Europe.

“To many of us on the other side of the Atlantic, it looks more and more like old, entrenched interests hiding behind ugly Soviet-era words like ‘misinformation’ and ‘disinformation,’ who simply don’t like the idea that somebody with an alternative viewpoint might express a different opinion,” the American vice president said.